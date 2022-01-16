Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Dennis Charles Englund, age 89, of Yakima, Washington passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Dennis (Denny) Englund was born in Yakima on May 13, 1932, to Gust and Mabel Englund. He was raised in Selah, along with brothers Roger and Am and sister Jean. He graduated from Selah HS in 1950. A few months later he joined the Navy. After his discharge, he returned home and married Donna (Chapman) of Selah. The newlyweds chose to live and work in Yakima while raising their three children. He began his career selling insurance before entering the real estate business where he eventually opened his own office, Englund & Associates.
Holidays and vacations were spent with his brother, Am’s family. Four adults and six kids spent time traveling, camping and water skiing. When the kids started leaving home Denny’s boats got bigger. Countless trips were taken with the Yakima Boat Club. Trips to the Canadian waters always included Gary & Nancy Kissling, and Jerry & Joanne Klingle. He always enjoyed visiting his son in Alaska and all the adventures that came with each visit. When he became a grandfather, summers were spent hosting the grandchildren for swimming pool vacations in his backyard. Besides boating Denny loved to golf, play cards and was a big fan of both the Mariners and the Seahawks. He was active in the Kiwanis club and a member of the VFW.
He continued to live in Yakima after his wife passed away in 2016, but in 2017 his health determined that he needed to be closer to his family in Kent, WA.
He will be remembered for his hospitality, strong work ethic and generosity.
He is survived by his children, daughter Denice Swenning, son Des Englund (Jackie), daughter Debbie Lindahl (Chris), seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com for the Englund family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in