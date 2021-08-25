Dennis Barger

Chapel of the Valley
Dennis Alden Barger, age 80, passed away in his East Wenatchee, WA home on August 14, 2021, following a long battle with various illnesses. He was born in Wapato, WA on June 28, 1941 to Mildred Ruth and Alden Barger.
Dennis was raised in Yakima, WA, graduated from Davis High School, and was an alumnus of Yakima Community College, where he met his wife, Lucretia “Chris” Koch of 58 years. With music scholarship in hand and his new bride, he moved to Eugene, OR in 1963 where he attended the University of Oregon to pursue a degree in music education, graduating in 1965.
After teaching music for a while, Dennis moved in 1973 with his family to Seattle and Bellevue, WA, where he became a manager of Music West. He widened his career by teaching at Interlake High School and working at U & I Pharmacy in Bellevue, WA. He auditioned and became a member of the Seattle Symphony Chorale. He played guitar, wrote poems and wrote music, mostly Christian. He sang in churches and weddings for many years. He will be lovingly remembered for his unceasing passion for music.
Dennis is survived by his beloved wife, Chris, his daughter Shelley Yarkosky (Bruce), his daughter Denise Metalsky (George), his grandchildren Shane, Ethan, Megan (Yarkosky), Amanda and Bryce (Metalsky), and his brothers Don Barger and Robert Barger (Shari).
A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park & Mausoleum located at 1301 10th Street in East Wenatchee on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley in East Wenatchee, WA. In his honor, donations may be made to Parkinson’s Research-The Michael J. Fox Foundation.
