On Sunday, May 23, 2021, loving husband and father, Dennis Balch, passed away peacefully at home in White Swan at the age of 72, after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 49 years Marjorie (Boisselle); his children Heather (and Greg) Kistner, Michael (and Jennifer) Balch, Kevin Balch, and adopted daughter Shannon (and Rick) Molineaux; his grandsons Cody, Logan, Lucas, Jose and Luis; sister Deana; cousins Patti, Deanna, Kent and Linda; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dennis was born in Altadena, California but moved to the Yakima Valley at the age of 3. He loved living in the valley and knew almost everyone living in it. He laughed easily and made a friend everywhere he went.
Dennis farmed sugar beets, mint and wheat, and raised cattle on the family farm until the passing of his father Max in 1983. He loved farming. His family remembers him whistling in the early morning as he got ready to start the day. In 1989 Dennis bought his first logging truck and started working in the mountains he loved so much.
He may have been a farmer and a logger, but above all Dennis was a mechanic. He loved cars and was always happiest in his shop, bent over an engine or working on a project. From his ‘40 Pontiac to his ‘67 Mustang, he put a little of himself in each vehicle. Most of all he loved helping other people and would be the first to step in and offer to help without expecting anything in return. Dennis loved to teach others and passed his knowledge on to everyone he could. Countless kids learned about engine repair from him, and he spent the last two years of his life building a pickup truck with his grandson Cody.
His other passion was being in the mountains. From the time he was a boy he spent as much time as possible in the hills around the Ahtanum horseback riding, jeeping, and camping. He knew every inch of the hills and could guide us home no matter how lost we thought we were. His last days were spent planning a return to the hills for one last extended campout with friends and family.
Dennis was a fun, outgoing, loving, and welcoming man. The lives he touched are innumerable and words can barely express what he meant to us. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Reservation Community Memorial Park, 5161 W. Wapato Road, followed by a shop party at the ranch for one last chance to gather, tell stories and remember a life well lived. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
