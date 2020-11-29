Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Denise Marie Olson Styer of Yakima, WA passed away on November 23, 2020 – In loving memory of my girl, Denise was born in Longview, WA on March 23, 1957 to Gerald and Clara Olson. Denise is survived by her mother, Clara Olson, brother, Bruce Olson, her four children, Mandy Gates, John Gates, Amy Mills, and Curtis Olson. Denise has 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Denise was a loving and talented woman who loved her family and fishing dearly. She loved spending her time outdoors exploring for new great fishing holes. She had an amazing talent with art. She loved drawing, painting, and being creative. Denise will be loved and missed. She has left behind so many beautiful memories for us to cherish. There are no services planned at this time. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
