Denise Hicks (Noel), 63, passed away in the presence of loved ones in the early evening on November 14, 2020. She was diagnosed with MDS cancer in the later part of 2019 and just recently was also diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. After a courageous battle, one in which she never stopped fighting all the way until the very end, she is home to rest and may peace be with her.
Denise was born July 29, 1957 in Yakima, WA to parents Warren Noel and Rosemary Noel (Perrault). She was the second oldest of five children. She attended Carroll High School and then remained in the Yakima Valley, where she would get married and start a family with husband, Douglas Hicks.
Anyone who knew Denise, knew what an amazing, caring and selfless person she was. Before her battle had begun, she was working for the ESD at Blossom Early Learning Center as their Lead in the Nutrition department. She was “Teacher Denise!” She was so proud and happy to work there. Seeing the smiling faces of all the children each day was so rewarding to her, knowing that she was able to brighten their day with the special things she made for them. When Denise wasn’t working, she loved spending time with her family, which included two children and four grandchildren. Many fun weekends were spent shopping with her sisters and gathering at one another’s houses for meals and memories that will never be forgotten. One special place in particular was held near and dear to her heart. A peaceful cabin at Mayfield lake that her sister and brother-in-law, Dianne and Doug, had welcomed family to come and enjoy. A place where the sun kissed her skin during the day down by the water and laughter filled the air amongst her and her sisters into the late hours of the night. Up there she was “The Jiffy Pop Queen!” Denise also enjoyed planting flowers in her gardens and watching the birds of many assortment gather and forage in her yard. There was not one room in her home that did not contain at least one small bird, whether it be a picture or decorative figure. She was a kind and loving woman who had a great impact on the lives of those around her. She may be gone now and her soul to rest but her memory will live on in all of us and never be forgotten.
Denise is preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Rosemary Noel, father in law Don Hicks, aunts and uncles: Joe and Jean Favilla, Dick Perrault, Ray and Maxine Blanc, Ben and Frankie Huck and Bea Noel. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Douglas Hicks, son, Tyler Hicks (Amber), daughter, Andrea Hicks, mother in law, Oliva Hicks, sisters: Debra Schneider (Dave), Dianne Parrish (Doug), and Darlene Daniels (Tom), brother Mike Noel, brother and sister in law Dana and Joyce Hicks (Perrault), nieces and nephews: Danielle Heitman (Jake), Michelle Buxton (Jon), Andrew Parrish, Ashley Parrish, Justine Henyan (Mike), Dustin Daniels (Ashley), Jillian Whitman (Jeff), Amy Ruiz (Kevin), Katie Hicks, Josh Noel, Ryan Noel, Kyle Noel, Jake Noel (Leah) and Drew Noel. She also had four grandchildren: Gavin, Jaiden, Dekon and Ethan.
Due to current restrictions, a private Recitation of the Holy Rosary and Funeral Service will be held this Friday, November 20, 2020 beginning at 10:00 am. The Funeral Service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Denise’s obituary on our website, www.brooksidefuneral.com, where memories and condolences can also be shared. We will later host a Celebration of Life that is expected to take place in the summer of 2021. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
