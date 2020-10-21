Denise Eileen Carey

Denise Eileen (Carnevali) Carey, 53, died peacefully surrounded by family on October 17, 2020, following a private battle with breast cancer.
Denise was born on September 2, 1967 to Thomas and Sharron Carnevali in Yakima, WA. She and her twin sister, Diane, joined two older sisters, Laural and Kristen, at home.
Her family spent several years of her youth in Ephrata, WA, before they returned to the Yakima area. Denise graduated from Selah High School in 1986 and proceeded to get her bachelor’s degrees from CWU in 1990; both with honors.
On May 4, 1991 Denise married Douglas Carey who she met working a summer job during college. They were happily married for nearly 30 years. Together they raised two sons, Nathan and Ryan Carey. Denise cherished everything about her boys and served as an exemplary role model to them.
Denise and Doug joined the Yakima Seventh-day Adventist Church when the boys were very young. She quickly became a devoted member and this lead to her taking a teaching job with the Yakima Adventist Christian School. She spent 17 years teaching kindergarten there. Then, she transitioned into the role as their principal; a job she greatly excelled at.
Denise loved spending time with her large family. They spent many days together just hanging out, having barbeques, taking weekend getaways, going on their annual beach adventure, and traveling abroad with her mom and sisters.
She was one of the most genuine and kind people anyone could meet. She touched the lives of many people and will be greatly missed by all of them.
She is survived by her husband Douglas Carey; sons Nathan and Ryan Carey; parents Thomas and Sharron Carnevali; sisters Laural (Ulvar) Klein, Kristen (Tim Cowan) Carnevali, and Diane Carnevali; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Yakima Adventist Christian School’s Worthy Student Fund at 1200 City Reservoir Road, Yakima, WA 98908. Denise was a staunch believer in its cause.
A graveside service will be held at the Reservation Community Memorial Park, 5161 West Wapato Road, Wapato, WA 98951, on Saturday, October 24, at 1:00.
