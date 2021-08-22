Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Denis Leon Waterbury passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
After graduating high school (East Valley High), he was employed at Burrows Tractor. He worked there for a few years placing sprinkler systems in for orchards. He then worked briefly at Hopp Extract as a forklift operator. He finally landed at Noel Canning, working as a forklift operator. He retired there with over forty years of employment.
He enjoyed working on cars and anything mechanical. He was proud of his 1968 Chevelle SS 396, which he took to many car shows. He was crazy over taking the travel trailer out camping to many favorite spots. The last few years, he enjoyed breakfast at Papa Baird’s with his friends from high school, Dave and Dick.
Denis is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carla, their two children, Melissa Jo and Doug (Missy), two grandchildren, Drew and Daxton, who say they loved him and will miss him very much. He is also survived by sisters, Cheryl Fiest, Lynn Waterbury, Marcia Bell (Robert), and Janet DePrey (John), and brothers, Scott (Michelle) and Darren (Tammi). He was preceded in death by his mother, Edith, father, Dallas Waterbury and sister, Verla Tye (Terry).
A Memorial Service will be held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Please consider donations to Children’s Hospital in Seattle and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in