Rainier Memorial Center
Delores Wart, 80, born Nov. 20, 1939 to Elmer & Edna Wart of Naches, passed away Oct. 5, 2020.
Dee worked many years for Thermal Supply in Seattle, and moved back home in 1992 upon her father’s passing. She worked for Shopko and Walmart until her health wouldn’t allow her to work. She then moved to assistant living.
Survivors include her sister Darlene (Jim) Burton and good friends Barb of Cle Elum, Marian of Naches and close classmate Joe Kauglarich. The family thanks every one of you for loving Dee.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In