Delores Moore

On July 5th, 2020, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend passed on. Her final days were with family and loved ones. Up to the end she was her lovable self. Delores was born in White Swan, WA on September 27th, 1933.
With the exception of a short time in Germany and Michigan she spent most of her life here in the Yakima Valley. She had so much love for her Yakima Valley home. She was a past cook and teacher for different tribal programs, she loved to tell her legends and stories. She spent many years going to sawtooth berry fields and staying all summer picking berries and tending to and grandchildren who got to stay. She liked to tell us about being raised in White Swan both on the ether ranch and with her parents Ray Pimms and Meda Wheeler Pimms. She is survived by her children Richard Moore II, Roxane Moore, Ralph Moore and Rhonda Moore. Also by her siblings George Pimms (Esther) and Anita Swan (Tom), and Rosemary Pimms. She was preceded in death by her sons, Raymond Moore Pimms, and Roy Allen Moore; her parents and several brothers and sisters. From her 6 children and her students many who called her mom or grandma, she has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. I can’t list them all, please forgive me, but know you are all loved. I am sorry if I missed anyone, we have a large family and she is well loved and loved so many others. We will miss her stories and the Mom talks at any gathering we had. Services will be on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020, at 12 pm at Merritt Funeral Home in Wapato. Burial will be at Union Gap Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 it will be limited, you are welcome to be in your car and practice safe distance. Please be safe.
