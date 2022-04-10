Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Delores Marie Richards Pickering, age 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 1st, 2022.
Delores was born January 5th, 1940 in Montana to Louis and Lila Richards. She spent her childhood with her four siblings and was especially close to her youngest brother, Jerry. In the ’60s Delores moved to Yakima where she raised her four children. She spent the following years in a variety of jobs to provide for her family, sometimes working two or three at a time. Later in life Delores had the pleasure of welcoming seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren into the world.
Delores is remembered for her independence, determination and dedication to family. She could normally be found tending to her gardens which were filled with tulips and vegetables.
Delores is survived by her children Bill Pickering Linda Clark, Sandra Marsten and Laurene Aranas, grandchildren Lisa Martin, Haley Sogge, Andreas Aranas, Courtney Clark, Carly Clark, Joshua Aranas and Samuel Aranas; and great-grandchildren Logan and Kole Martin and Ruby and Charlotte Sogge. She was preceded in death by parents Louis and Lila and brothers and sisters Wilma, George, Janette and Jerry.
Langevin El Paraiso is in charge of the arrangements. No services are scheduled at this time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in