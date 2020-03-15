November 6, 1930 - March 7, 2020
Delores Mae Stover, age 89, was born to David and Lydia Sayler November 6, 1930 in Eureka, South Dakota. She moved with her family to Washington State in 1934 and grew up in the West Valley area. She graduated from Yakima High School in 1949 and married David Stover July 1, 1956. Delores is survived by her husband David, daughters Karen Moerdyk (David) of Kent, WA, Connie Moon (Sam) of Kent, WA, and Marcy McCuen (Pat) of Issaquah, WA; brother Dale Sayler (Marilyn) of Anacortes, WA; grandchildren Mark Moerdyk, Kristen Moerdyk, Tia Dutcher, Craig Inlow (Amber), Charissa Tomlinson (Cory), Cory McCuen, and Jay McCuen; great-grandchildren Caleb, Christian, Mason, Isabel, Hudson, Aallii, Jaeden, Cash, Alabama, Alana, Casen, and Colin; cousins Ramona Mack, Janice Euteneier, Sylvia Rossow, and Sharon Baylor; nieces Diane LeQuire, Sheila Gabrielson (Carl), Shannon Spiller (Michael), and Gina Noy (Gerry). She will be missed but always remembered. Delores will rest in Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America.
Graveside memorial service 11:00 a.m. April 11, 2020 at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA.
