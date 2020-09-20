Delores Jean Gonzalez-Trusley

On September 4, 2020, Delores (Dee) J. Gonzalez-Trusley passed away peacefully with family by her side. Delores was born on July 12, 1953 in Yakima, Washington. She was the daughter of loving parents, Barbara and Clifford (Pete) Trusley. When Delores was younger she had a great passion and talent for the piano. She graduated from East Valley High School in 1971 and retired from Astria Toppenish Hospital after 30 plus years. She enjoyed her retired life with her partner Gary Schoen of 13 years and her dogs Minnie Moo, Toby, and Tanner. Dee enjoyed spending time with her daughters and family. You could always find her smiling, dancing, and laughing with her friends while watching games or supporting local bands around the Yakima Valley area.
Delores is preceded in death by her grandfather Walter Smith, father Clifford Trusley, uncle Gene Smith, brother Jeffery Trusley, and daughter Lela Ann Gonzalez. She is survived by her mother Barbara Trusley and husband T.J. Baughman of Yakima, daughters Sara Underwood and fiance Shawn Tuthill, Jocelyn Harris and fiance Timothy Troemel, Janelle Gonzalez, brothers Gregory and wife Denise Trusley, Bradley Trusley, and Richard and wife Michelle Trusley, grandchildren Natali Gonzalez, Alexandra, Joshua, and Katherine Carter, Asia and Aries Harris, Jack, Ryan, and Mary Roberts, great-grandchildren Jackson, Brooklyn, and Penelope. The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Duillio, Dr. Maxwell, and the nurses who offered great compassion and comfort for our Delores while she was in their care. We would also like to ask that any donations made in Delores name be sent to the Yakima Humane Society.
A private family graveside service will be held at West Hills Memorial Park at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In