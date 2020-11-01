March 7, 1922 - September 21, 2020
Delores “Dee” Sanborn was born on a farm near Pawnee Rock, Kansas. Her family was very poor and lived through floods, dust storms and tornadoes on the farm. After finishing high school and attending some college, she taught school in a one-room schoolhouse and later taught remedial education to men in the Armed Forces during World War II. She also worked at an airport in the 1940’s and was able to take flying lessons and get her pilot’s license, and flew solo all over the state of Kansas. She was only the second woman in Kansas to obtain a pilot’s license and this was such an event that it even made the local paper.
After moving to Washington State in the 1950’s, Dee attended Central Washington University in the 1960’s and obtained her teaching degree, and taught elementary school in the West Valley school district. Following her retirement, she and her husband Chuck greatly enjoyed traveling and camping. After her husband’s death, Dee traveled to Arizona and the Carolinas, and spent a few years living near her old home in Kansas before returning to Yakima.
Dee loved to create artwork in many forms, but particularly enjoyed clay sculpting. She won many prizes for her clay sculptures at the Central Washington State Fair and in art gallery competitions. Her work was greatly influenced by the culture of the ancestral Pueblo people, their cliff dwellings at Mesa Verde National Park, and the Kokopelli deity.
Dee loved cats and could seldom bring herself to turn away a stray cat. She cared for many cats over her lifetime who came to her as strays and were often starving or sick, and after returning to live in Yakima she gave up her dream of returning to Arizona in the winters in order to care for her cats.
Dee was predeceased by her husband Charles Sanborn, her brother Eudor, and her sisters Virginia, Alda and Josephine. She is survived by her daughter Amanda Fleming, nieces Beverly Adams, Bettina Devine and Judy Immell, nephew Harold Koehn, and her cats Josie, Tigger, Leah and Sylvia.
At her request she was cremated and no services will be held. Anyone wishing to honor her memory may do so by having their cats spayed or neutered, and making a lifetime commitment to caring for them.
