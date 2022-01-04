Delmar Leone White, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 29, 2021.
He is survived by his five children, including daughter Brenda (Michael) Klingler of Iona, Idaho; daughter Trudy White (Ronda) of Basalt, Idaho; son Bradley (Chana) White of Moxee, Washington; daughter Melissa (Scott) Horne of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and daughter Liz (Aaron) Cleavinger of Franklin, Tennessee; 22 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Danny (Laurie) White of Sacramento, California, and sister-in-law Barbara White of Nampa, Idaho.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife Sharon Annette (Baird) White, his parents Lonzo and Lois White, brother Richard White, and grandson Mason Aaron Cleavinger.
Del was born on August 8, 1939, to Lonzo D. and Lois Delora Poulson in Twin Falls, Idaho. He attended schools in both Twin Falls, Idaho, and Caldwell, Idaho. In 1958, Del took notice of a cute farm girl turned business school student, Sharon, and they quickly fell in love! He proposed behind the backstop at her softball game. They were married on July 11, 1959, in Melba, Idaho, and sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on May 16, 1960. They made their first home in Nampa, Idaho, and later moved to Nevada, Wyoming. They finally settled and reared their five children for 39 years in Yakima, Washington. After sometimes doing one, two, or three jobs at a time to support his family, Del settled into a career as a respiratory therapist for St. Elizabeth’s hospital in Yakima, Washington. He loved his time there and was heartbroken when health issues made it necessary for him to retire early after 24 years in the fall of 1992.
Del was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having served in many callings over the years including ward missionary, ward clerk, and his favorite calling as a home teacher. He loved ministering, visiting, and volunteering in the church community. After his retirement and when his health permitted, he enjoyed volunteering for the Greenway community project in Yakima, making bread, gardening, making and giving away Christmas candy and treats with our mom, and celebrating his favorite holiday – 4th of July – by making tennis ball bombs with neighbors and family. Throw in some fishing, watching his Seattle Seahawks with a huge bowl of popcorn perched on his lap surrounded by his family, and then he was a truly happy man. How he loved a good party!
In 2011, after 39 beautiful years in Yakima, Washington, Del and Sharon decided to move to Idaho Falls, Idaho, to be near family.
Funeral services will be held at the Iona 6th Ward on January 4, 2022, at 10:00 am at 1040 N. Crimson Drive, Idaho Falls, Idaho, with Bishop Esplin presiding. Viewing will be prior to the funeral services at 9:30 am.
Interment will be the following day at the Melba Cemetery in Melba, Idaho.
