If a family is lucky, it has the glue. That person that holds everyone together. Keeps everyone grounded, in the same huddle. On March 9th, 2020 our family lost that glue when Delma Chloe Morris was called home at 12:47 on a sunny day in Seattle with her family surrounding her.
Born in Dodge City, Kansas in 1944, Delma was the second daughter born to Dettmar and Faye Davis. Sister Linda came before her with brothers, Dep and Dave following after. The Davis Family would leave Kansas and enjoy time in Idaho before eventually calling the Yakima Valley their home.
At the age of 19 she met a sailor fresh off active duty. After an efficient 6 week courtship that left her family aghast, she would take the hand of lanky Willie Morris. So terrified of the whole ordeal was Delma that she asked her friend Kay McCarty to accompany her and Willie on their honeymoon. They would go on to enjoy 56 years of marriage and create their own family in Selah with sons Duane and Marc.
Wife. Delma. Momma. Sister. Aunt Dede. Friend. Grandma D. She excelled at all of them and if we believed in ourselves as much as she believed in us, we were destined to succeed. That belief in those that filled her life never wavered, never lessened, even when our actions were guided more by stupidity than brains. And when we fought, she was there. Always bringing us back together. The glue.
She taught us that service to others before one’s self brings the greatest reward. She was selfless like that. Always you before her. A pretty cloud would make her cry. We teased her about that while fully realizing that we were no different.
This foundation she gave – we will move forward with it underneath us. Lead our lives, raise families and vow to carry on as she expected us to. Bound together. Hopeful. Together until the end. Crying at pretty clouds with a smile on our face.
During her years, Delma saw the passing of her mother, Faye Davis, her father, Dettmar Davis, her sister Linda Gaynor and brother, Dep Davis. Carrying on her lessons will be that handsome sailor, Willie Morris; sons, Duane Morris (Angie) and Marc Morris (Sarah); brother David Davis; niece Kim Davis; nephew James (Lindsay) Davis; niece Jessica Overholt (Jeff); nephew Tyler Davis; nephew James Cook (Samantha); nephew Jerry Matthews (Becky); nephew Billy Massey (Darlene); niece Krystal Negri; nephew Aaron Minker; grandchildren Evan, Hallie and Sam Morris; and great nephews and nieces Carter Davis, Justin Overholt, Faye Flores, Adam Flores, Annie Mae Overholt, Preslee and Kenleigh Davis.
A celebration of life will be held at Keith and Keith Funeral Home on Friday, March 13 at 3:00 PM followed immediately by a reception.
