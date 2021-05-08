Della Elaine (Webster) Kaminski

Della Kaminski, age 94, of Everett, Washington passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Della was born December 2, 1926 in Sidney, Montana, to Adelbert Eugene Webster and Mabel Elizabeth Young. She was the 9th of 13 siblings.
Della married Eugene Edward Buckles in 1945 and had 2 sons, Robert Alan Buckles and Arthur Eugene Buckles.
Della married Alexander Kaminski in 1949 and had 3 children, Cheryl Alexis Kaminski, Leo Joseph Kaminski, and Steven Charles Kaminski.
Della is preceded in death by her 12 siblings, her husband Alexander, and her sons Robert and Arthur.
Della is survived by 3 children, 6 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Please share your memories and sympathy at www.Evergreen-FH.com for the Kaminski family.
A memorial will be held at Cascade View Church in Everett, on Saturday, May 15th at 2:00 PM. Attendance is limited due to covid-19, please contact the family to RSVP.
