Delinda “Dee” Carol Hastie passed away peacefully in her home on January 28th, 2020 at the age of 69. She was born in Boulder, Colorado on February 10th, 1950 to Hans and Ann Borm. Dee was the second of seven children and spent most of her childhood in Englewood, Ohio before moving to Bellevue, Washington and graduating from Sammamish High School in 1967. She was a member of the Honor Society and was a National Merit Finalist. She enjoyed playing piano and guitar, as well as riding horses. She attended both the University of Washington and Washington State University, majoring in Italian and Linguistics. On April 26th, 1968 she married Colin “Toby” C. Hastie III and they would remain married for 51 years. They had two children, Ann-Louise and Heather, and they lived in multiple places around the country. Dee made her dream of owning horses a reality when they lived in Athens, Ohio and then in North Bend, Washington. Dee worked at the US Forest Service in North Bend for 20 years as a Wilderness Ranger, planting trees and maintaining trails on the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest. Prior to her retirement in 2012, she and Toby lived in Tucson where she worked for the Agricultural Research Service (ARS). She received Certificates of Merit for her work at both the Forest Service and at ARS. She was hard-working and her attention to detail and compassion didn’t go unnoticed. Dee’s favorite places to travel were Moab, Utah and Jasper National Park in the Canadian Rockies. She loved to go hiking and backpacking, even backpacking a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail at one time. She belonged to the Washington Trails Association, the Cascadians, and the Yakima Valley Audubon Society. When she was young, she belonged to 4-H and then became a 4-H leader after having children of her own. Dee was happiest when she was spending time with her family, especially her three grandchildren, Felicia, Shelby, and Bryce. Dee was one of the kindest, fun-loving, and most caring people to all who had the pleasure of ever being in her presence. She was an incredible grandmother, mother, and spouse and will be cherished in our hearts and memories forever. Delinda is survived by her spouse, Colin “Toby” Hastie III; her children Ann-Louise Hastie and Heather Hastie-Ulery (Patrick Ulery); her grandchildren Felicia Johnson, Shelby Ulery, and Bryce Ulery; her brothers Kurt Borm (Alma), Mick Borm (Pilar), Paul Borm (Tomomi); and her sisters Sally Otten (Larry), and Kathi MacDonald (Michael). She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Hans and Ann Borm; and her brother and sister-in law, Tim and Judy Borm. The family wishes to thank the staff at North Star Lodge, Cottage in the Meadow, all the Hospice nurses who worked with the family, and her caregiver, Melissa Rodriguez. Without all of you, she would not have had the peace, love, and incredible care she received the last year of life. Memorial donations may be made in Dee’s name to Washington Trails Association at give.wta.org or sent to WTA, 705 Second Ave., Suite 300, Seattle, WA 98104.
