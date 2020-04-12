Delia Murrell Smith was born May 30, 1923, in Leicester, England to Irish immigrant parents, Timothy Murrell and Delia Collins. Dee was a bright and talented student, popular and outgoing. When the war set in she loved to socialize and dance with the soldiers, sailors, and airmen. She lost her first real boyfriend in the sinking of the HMS Hood, and later many others, who she said were there one day and gone the next. She survived German air-raids on her hometown and spoke of watching bombs sail over her house and listening as the missiles buzzed in the sky, waiting for them to fall silent, then bracing for the explosion.
She watched the sky, black with Allied airplanes on D-day, and said she “knew something was up.”
She married an American paratrooper, Ray Smith, and emigrated to America in 1946 with her firstborn in her arms. After a cross country train ride marred by an incident where she was served trout with the head still on, she arrived in Oregon and soon discovered that her new husband had a severe case of wanderlust. She and the family moved so frequently that her flabbergasted parents called them “gypsies.” Her English family was also horrified to learn that Delia loved camping and sleeping in the forest under the stars, worried she might be attacked by marauding animals or wild Indians.
Dee’s life in America was not short on adventure. After a series of rustic rural residences, they briefly homesteaded in Northern Canada until forced to flee an unexpectedly early winter. The constant packing and moving was wearing. Dee always wanted to settle down and find a home. She got her wish in the late 1960s when they moved to Yakima, where she lived the rest of her full and exceptional life. Sociable and outgoing, Dee made many good friends. She joined the English Club and St. Paul’s Cathedral, where she was a member for over 50 years.
Delia held many jobs and volunteer positions: cook, Cub Scout den mother, a machine operator in an elastic factory during the war, and civilian Ground Air Observer, but she said the main focus in her life was always the children. They came first with her, and she said taking care of children was her major life goal. Besides caring for her own kids and grandkids, she worked for many years at the Yakima YWCA nursery where she looked after hundreds of children, including those of Jay Inslee, who she was proud to call “my friend.”
Delia lived a big, full life of 96 years. Always gracious, loving, welcoming and kind, she had a dry British humor and a sharp quick wit that lives on in her children and grandchildren. She taught her grandchildren how to make playdough, pies, and applesauce, to knit, wash dishes by hand, and grow a garden. Most of all, she showed them how to take the high road and be courageous when things weren’t always peachy. She was a sparkling gem in a rough world, the Queen of Pies, and baker of cinnamon rolls (with and without raisins). She crocheted the world’s finest dish rags, so well-made they might outlast us all. Dee was an independent thinker who wasn’t afraid to speak her mind. She was a bright and eager conversationalist who sharpened any dialogue with her perspective, wisdom, and insight.
A brilliant student, dedicated mother, devoted grandparent and fast friend, Delia Murrell Smith will live on for generations to come, her influence long outlasting her time here on Earth.
Delia outlived many friends and family members but leaves many more behind. She is survived by her sister Kathleen and brother Timothy, daughters Tamara Weaver (Jim), and Amanda Wagner (John), sons Michael (Avena), Timothy (Pamela), Patric (Jodi), Daniel (Lauri), and Collin, thirteen grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, as well as many other children she nurtured and cherished in her time on Earth. She was deeply loved and will be missed by the world and all who knew her.
She spent her final years at Living Care’s Summitview Health Care Center cared for by the kind and loving staff, passing from this life on April 6th. A gathering of remembrance will be held at a later date.
I’m very poor but still
I leave a precious will
When I must say goodbye
I leave the sunshine to the flowers
I leave the springtime to the trees
And to the old folks I leave the memories
Of a baby on their knees
I leave the nighttime to the dreamers
I leave the songbirds to the blind
I leave the moon above to those in love
When I leave the world behind
Irving Berlin
