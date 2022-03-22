Valley Hills Funeral Home
Delia Castaneda, 52, of Sunnyside, Washington went home with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday evening, March 12, 2022.
Delia was born in Sunnyside, WA, August 16, 1969, to Joaquin and Maria Guadalupe (Lupina) Aranda. Delia attended elementary and high school in Sunnyside, WA. She then attended Professional Beauty School in Wapato, WA and upon completion, received her Cosmetology License.
Delia was owner of “Delia’s Hair Closet,” beauty salon for 13 years. She then joined Harrison Middle School as a Para-Pro and continued to work at the school and at YVCC, Grandview, WA until she became full-time as a Lead Instructional Technician for the Adult Basic Education and English Language Arts program. She worked at the college for over 20 years; she was a great mentor to her students.
On December 21, 1987, she married Frank Castaneda III “Franko,” the love of her life. They welcomed two sons, or as she would say, “mis Gordos.” They continued to make their home in Sunnyside, WA.
Delia enjoyed spending every minute with her “babies” (grandkids). She was an amazing cook and baker. Delia also enjoyed listening to her tejano music, dancing, going to the casino, watching her soaps and shopping at Bath & Body Works for candles. She loved relaxing with her family with a cold beverage in hand.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Frank Castaneda III; two sons, Frank IV (Lucy) Castaneda, and Justin (Lucy Munoz) Castaneda; three granddaughters: Serenity, Chassity, and Lexxity Castaneda, two sisters, Elvira (Julian Jr.) Munguia and Minerva (Jorge) Cantu; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She will be greatly missed by all.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Joaquin (Kino) Aranda Jr.
Viewing will be held at Valley Hills Funeral in Sunnyside, WA on Monday, March 21, 2022, from 2-7 pm and Rosary from 6-7 pm.
Funeral Service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, WA at 10 am.
Following the service, Delia will be laid to rest at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in