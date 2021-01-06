Delbert Gene Copeland

Delbert Copeland was born in Bonners Ferry, Idaho on June 10th, 1931 to parents Roy and Clista Copeland. He grew up helping his father and older brother Tom on the family farm. After high school, Del headed to the University of Washington and its Naval Reserve Officer Training unit. It was while he was at UW that he met the love of his life, Sydney Shearer. They married on December 28th, 1951.
Del served three years of active duty in the Navy, onboard the USS Manchester as Communications Officer and later as a communications officer in San Diego. In 1956 he left the active duty Navy but continued in the Naval Reserve. He went to work in the Highland community for his in-laws in Shearer Orchards, Inc. of Tieton. Also, Del took flying lessons on the GI Bill with an idea of becoming a commercial pilot. However, he had a family to support and chose the apple industry while remaining a private pilot. Del worked in the family business until 1993 when he and Sydney retired and moved to Diamond Point near Sequim, Washington. Throughout the years in the apple industry, Del retained his ties to the Navy through serving in the reserves, rising to the level of Commander and represented the US Naval Academy as a Blue and Gold Officer.
Throughout the years of raising kids, Del and Syd were extremely involved with their children. Camping, water skiing, snow skiing, trips to the beach, trips to national parks, attendance at school events, travel around the West Coast and the nation’s capital filled the years of family life. Del and Syd found time in later years to visit their children in distant parts of the U.S. and in other countries as their children continued Del’s example of service to the country.
During retirement in Diamond Point, Del pursued a number of interests. He continued his love of being a private pilot by flying his Piper Cherokee although his favorite was always the Navion he had previously owned. He also had a love of the water. He and Syd owned a 38 foot motorboat and belonged to the Power Squadron. Additionally, Del was a member of the Elks and Syd joined the Lady Elks. In 2008, Del and Syd moved to Port Orchard, Washington.
Delbert passed away peacefully on December 31st in long term care in Marine Courte in Bremerton. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Tom, and his wife Sydney. He is survived by his sisters Mary Van Etten and Linda Krasselt and his children Alice (Dave) Thomas, Stewart (Dawn) Copeland, and Dennis (Mary) Copeland. He also has four grandchildren: Michael, Steven, Kristin, and Kari.
Delbert Copeland was a quiet and sincere man of integrity. He will be greatly missed. Due to the ongoing pandemic, no memorial will be held until a later and safer time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributing to Alzheimer’s research, or hospice organizations.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In