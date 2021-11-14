Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Delbert (Del) L. Harris, 88, passed away Saturday, November 6th, 2021 at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital after a brief & courageous battle with Covid-19.
Del was born on February 23, 1933 in Bono, Arkansas to Alvin & Naomi Harris. He graduated from Highland HS in 1951. Del met his one and only true love, Frances Lea, in 1951. He knew from the moment he saw her that she was the girl of his dreams and they were married on Halloween in 1953 in Yakima, WA. Del served as a Sergeant in the US Army in the 7th Armored Division as a Heavy Weapons Infantryman from 1953-1955. He worked for his father at their families service station, for his brother, Bill, at Bill’s Used Cars in Selah and together with his partner opened up Harris & Allen Used Cars in 1968 in Yakima. In 1982 he opened Del Harris Motors in Yakima.
During their 60 years of marriage Del and Fran raised two children together, a daughter, Diana, & a son, Mike. They loved camping & fishing in the Little Naches area with friends and family where Del also enjoyed riding his dirt bike. Del loved fast pitch softball and was an avid Seattle Mariners fan.
Del had a huge heart. He never met a stranger that he wasn’t willing to engage in conversation with. He was a kind, loving and loyal husband, father and friend. After Fran became ill due to complications from a debilitating stroke, he took care of her for 15 years making sure she had anything and everything she needed. Del loved his family and enjoyed spending holiday’s, birthdays and family gatherings together. He had plans to go to Disneyland in 2019 but had to cancel those plans due to Covid.
Del is survived by his daughter, Diana (Mike) Deatherage, his son, Mike (Trina) Harris; four grandsons, Chris (Jill) Deatherage, Jason (Darlene) Harris, Jake Harris, and Brandon (Karissa) Kelley and one granddaughter, Amanda (Josh) Armstrong; 10 great-grandchildren; his sister Estelle and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his beloved Frannie, his grandson Dan Deatherage, his brother Bill and sister Juanita.
The family would like to thank the residents and staff at Orchard Park for making his new home a place that he enjoyed and loved to be a part of. A special thank you to Gloria, for being such a great friend and for checking in on him when we were not able to. We would also like to thank the nursing staff and doctors who took exceptional care of our beloved Del.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 17th beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Keith & Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave., Yakima. Graveside Service will be immediately following at the West Hills Memorial Park, 11800 Douglas Dr., Yakima. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
