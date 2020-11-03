Delbert D. Toepelt Sr.

Delbert “Butch” Toepelt Sr., 73, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on August 23rd, 2020 in Yakima, Washington. He was born October 21st, 1946 in Yakima, Washington to Julius and Bonnie Toepelt. He attended high school in Estacada, Oregon and later enlisted in the United States Army in 1963. He served 11 years in the Army where he traveled to countless countries and served in the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1974. On January 4th, 1973 in Miami, Florida, Delbert married his high school sweet heart and love of his life, Cheri. Delbert and Cheri shared four beautiful children together. Delbert was known by many throughout Yakima but most knew him from the Yakima Speedway as well as the State Fair Race Way. He worked for both tracks as a track crew member but most knew him as the tow truck operator. He loved his family immensely and always enjoyed spending time with them. He fought a hard yearlong battle with stomach cancer, always keeping a cheerful attitude!
Delbert is survived by his loving and beautiful wife, Cheri Toepelt, sons Butch Jr. and Brian Toepelt, daughters Shirley Callier and Dawn Shepard; grandchildren Brianna Toepelt, Racer Toepelt, Brayden Toepelt, Dewayne Shepard, Jounir Eddines, LaToya Eddines and Tyler Seward, as well as many beautiful great-grandchildren.
Delbert is preceded in death by his father Julius Toepelt, his mother Bonnie Spence, brother Bobby Toepelt and sister Donna.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Mike Henyel for all the time and compassion he gave Delbert during his yearlong battle. Mike would drop whatever he was doing to make sure Delbert had what he needed or got to his appointments! We appreciate you and are so incredibly much!
Thanks to the staff at Astria Home Health and Dayna Barcroft for giving Delbert such wonderful end of life care.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date but those close to Delbert will be notified!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In