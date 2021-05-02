Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Deirdre “Dee” Grahn, an 82 year-old resident of Yakima, passed away in her home on Sunday April 25th, 2021. In her passing, she rejoins her loving husband Thomas Grahn and two of her children, Peter and Patricia Grahn. She is survived by two additional sons, Terry and Greg Grahn, her daughters in law Debbie and Susan Grahn, and numerous loving grandchildren. Dee had a passion for history and the outdoors. She traveled the world over multiple times, which included skiing in the Austrian Alps, taking safaris in the African jungle, deep water fishing off the coast of Costa Rica, and just relaxing in the Tahitian or Greek islands. Above all though, she will be most remembered for who she was at home: a welcoming person who showered everyone with genuine warmth, unyielding kindness, and exceptionally delicious food. She will be missed by all who knew her, because she added a smile to everyone she met. Her close family will be holding a private memorial for her next week.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In