Dee Gumbert

ELDENA MAXINE GUMBERT (Dee), aged 79, passed away on October 8, 2020 at Chandler House, Yakima, WA.
Dee was born on June 10, 1941 in Culver City, CA, the only daughter to Max and Juanita May. Dee moved from California to Yakima to care for her aging parents in 1991.
Prior to coming to Washington, Dee had enjoyed a successful career at Easton Aluminum Manufacturing where she earned the title of first woman hired on the factory floor and then elevated to a managerial position. She stayed with the company until they moved to Salt Lake City, UT.
When Dee moved to Washington State she found her new niche when she went to work for Lamont’s and then Gottschalks where she was became the floor display designer. Her displays were always the talk of the day and at Christmastime especially, her displays were always unique, magnificent and spectacular adding to the Christmas spirit for everyone who saw them.
Following retirement Dee volunteered at The Discovery Shop in Yakima, also as a display artist, until she was forced by health issues to truly retire. It is Dee’s personal request that no flowers be sent to her but in lieu, please make a donation in her name, to either The Discovery Shop or the American Cancer Society in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936).
Dee is preceded in death by her parents and half-brother Donald Doherty.
She is survived by her children Terry L. Blackburn, Donald W. Blackburn, David C. Blackburn (Cynthia) and Shirley D. Blackburn. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren. S. Sgt. Aaron W. Blackburn of Travis AFB, CA, and Sierra D. Blackburn of Los Angeles, CA.
There will be no services. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
