Marilyn Vadine (Dee Dee) Burroughs Rodeen fell asleep in God’s arms on Sunday November 21st in Newport Beach, California surrounded by her daughters and grandchildren. Dee Dee was kind, loving, gracious, and fun, and consistently helped others. Passionate about reading, she earned her degree in English Literature from Long Beach State (CA). She and her husband of 65 years, Henry (Hank) D. Rodeen, were passionate about each other. They enjoyed dancing together, swimming in oceans, art, music, and entertaining guests with Dee Dee’s fabulous cooking.
Dee Dee was born in Walla Walla, WA in 1934 to Bill and Florence (McGuire) Burroughs. Hank was born in Colfax, WA in 1927 to Henry and Anna (Canutt) Rodeen. Following his mother’s passing during childbirth, Hank’s baby bother (Brad Canutt) was adopted, and he (then called by his middle name, Durward), remained in Colfax with his grandmother, Nettie Canutt.
Dee Dee grew up in Yakima on S. 19th Ave. Her mother, Florence, was a popular first grade teacher at Lower Naches Elementary School and her father, Bill, taught history and math and was a school principal and baseball coach. In 1948, Bill established “Bill’s Place,” a tavern on S. 3rd Ave. Dee Dee graduated from Yakima High School in 1951. She enrolled at the University of Washington where she became a Delta Gamma (DG) and studied radio broadcasting, literature, and French. As a freshman, on a school ski trip, she met Hank, an Army veteran and physical chemistry graduate student and teaching assistant. Hank soon proposed marriage at the “Columns” in Sylvan Grove.
The couple married in 1953 and transferred to the University of California, Berkeley. In 1954, their first daughter was born and the family soon relocated to Tennessee. Hank, a chemical and electronics engineer, later worked in Silicon Valley, Orange County (CA), San Diego, New York, Florida, Ohio, Arizona, and Missouri. He worked closely with Bill Shockley during the refinement of the transistor in Palo Alto, and then for Bob Noyce, the inventor of the integrated circuit (core of computers and current electronics).
In 1970, Hank co-founded Western Digital while living in Newport Beach. As the family moved often, Dee Dee became an accomplished packer and mover, undertaking more than 30 relocations. She also became an expert real estate broker both in the San Francisco Bay Area and eventually in La Jolla and Pacific Beach in San Diego. Dee Dee loved playing her piano, working with young children, and being a teacher’s aide. Hank retired (briefly) in 1974 to attend Stanford University where he completed another advanced degree in material science with a focus on solar energy, which led to his work with gallium nitride to improve LED lighting. He wrote and published more than 20 books on the subject, collaborating with his close friend, Shuji Nakamura (who won the 2014 Physics Nobel Prize for invention of the blue LED).
Hank and Dee Dee were passionate about world travel and did so throughout Europe, Russia, Mexico, South America, Cuba, Israel, Vietnam, Thailand, China, Japan, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. Wherever they traveled or lived, Dee Dee couldn’t wait to return to Yakima every summer to see her friends and spend time at her favorite place, her parents’ cabin, “Hobo Villa” (#40 at Willow Springs) near Whistlin’ Jack Lodge. Friends would gather there to hike, scooter, swim, and play cards while enjoying river-cold Rainier beer and meals cooked on the wood burning stove. Hank would rush the family off to Bumping Lake to look at the baby frogs and Dee Dee would insist on seeing the wild alpine flowers and view atop Naches Loop in Mount Rainier National Park. Their children and grandchildren are still attached to the area and love to visit whenever possible.
Hank was taken home to his Heavenly Father on May 29, 2018 at the age of 91, 7 weeks after discovering he had bone cancer (leukemia). He and Dee Dee are survived by their 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 4 daughters (all married and living in CA): Jan Leveque of Woodside, Cheri Donnelly of Los Gatos, Collette Ike of Temecula, and Dee Anna Rodeen of San Diego. Hank and Dee Dee are buried together, along with their infant son at Alta Mesa cemetery in Palo Alto, near Stanford University.
