Dee Church died on March 2, 2022, in a room crowded with family, and the world is a lesser place because of it. Dee was a beautiful soul — always willing to lend a hand, a great listener, and always up for a good laugh — even if it was at her own expense. She was an enthusiastic traveler and would joyfully exclaim “ooh! ooh!” whenever she spotted something new and wonderful. Her garden was a delight, filled with old favorites and new experiments. She was an avid, and very prolific, quilter and treasured her quilting weekends with friends. She deeply loved her friends, some of whom date back to elementary school. Most of all, Dee loved her family — children Dan, Tana, Michael, Alison, and Steve; grandchildren Logan, Camden, Ethan, Natalie, and Paige; great-grandson Kasen; sister Joyce; niece Debie; and so many more. Plant a flower or have a good laugh in her honor.
A celebration will be held at a later date.
