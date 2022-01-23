Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Dede Hall passed away on January 15, 2022, and she was born on July 19, 1958.
Dede is survived by her sons Michael and Matthew Hall of Arlington, WA, sisters Janie, Chris, and Pam of Camano Island, WA, Lu of Union Gap, WA and Colleen of Oroville, WA, brother Rick of Yakima, WA, granddaughters Samantha, Haley, Jasmine, Nichole, Patience and Nova, grandsons Matthew and Ashton, and many nieces, nephews, sisters- and brothers-in-law.
Dede is preceded in death by her son Markus, mother Jane, father Bob, and brothers Bobby, David, Danny Ray and Rodger Hall.
At Dede’s request she will be cremated, and her ashes will be placed in a favorite place of hers in the Methow Valley, summer 2022. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
See you later alligator. After a while crocodile.
