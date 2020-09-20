Debra Lynn Bolt (Grunewald), age 66 of Yakima, WA, passed away at her home on August 5th, 2020. Debbie grew up in Yakima with her parents and 3 siblings on her family’s land where she later built her home. They would spend their days playing outside and running loose on the Grunewald hill. She helped her dad raise hound dogs and loved learning to cook from her mom. She had a love for horses early on and they became a big part of her life. Brownie was a special horse to her that her dad bought for her when she was a teen. She also spent time camping with her parents and grandparents. She attended West Valley High School where she participated in Girls Glee, FHA, Girls League, Rooters Club and was a freshman cheerleader and girls social chair.
Later she became a mother to 3 boys, Craig, Michael and Justin. Some fond memories they have of their mother are camping and fishing at Eagle Lakes and when she took them to little Naches to camp and ride motorcycles where she would always cook up a big feast for everyone. She had an open-door policy and a kitchen full of home cooked meals for all her boys’ friends. Deb fostered her boys’ love of animals and the outdoors by allowing a wide variety of pets including a raccoon, goats, rabbits, a parrot, lizards, snakes, owls, a flying squirrel, and hawks to name a few. She was a big animal lover.
Deb worked as a substitute secretary for the Yakima School District and was later hired as an office manager for the Yakima Centennial Commission where she helped coordinate efforts to celebrate Yakima’s 100th birthday in 1985. She later went on to work for KXDD in advertising where she met her longtime friend, Bob Reece. While working there she got to meet many country singers and groups including Patty Loveless, Brooks & Dunn, Garth Brooks, The Judds, and many others. She eventually started her own advertising business, Bolt & Associates, and was very successful.
After retirement she helped take care of her parents and spent time with her horses. She also enjoyed time with her children and grandchildren. Christmas was a special time for her. She loved baking cookies with her daughters-in-law and always made a stocking for each one of her children and grandchildren.
Deb is survived by her sons Craig Noyes (Lacey), Mike Bolt (Ashley) and Justin Bolt (Shannon), her grandchildren, Michael, Gracelyn, Cora, Isabel and Violet; her siblings Steve Grunewald (Lori) and Chris Grunewald and her 2 nephews and 3 nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents Kenny & Joyce Grunewald and her sister Val Sippola.
Her family will be hosting an open house memorial on October 10th at 3:00 PM at 13003 Douglas Rd., Yakima, WA 98908. All are welcome to come share a memory of Debbie with family and friends. Food & refreshments will be served.
