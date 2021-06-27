Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Debra L. Teeters passed away June 20th, 2021. Born December 30th, 1958 to Glenn and Marjorie Ward in Yakima, Washington.
She is survived by her husband, Ed Teeters; children Vickie and Robert Shay, Robert and Tessa Jordan, Krystal Brugnone, and Kalan Teeters; her brothers, Doug and Laurie Ward, Dan and Sharlene Ward, and Don and Charlene Ward; 13 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, and son Jason Jordan.
There are no words to describe exactly what you meant to your family, and countless others. Your legacy of love, compassion, kindness, and forgiveness is instilled into every life you’ve ever touched, and will carry on through your children, and grandchildren. These qualities have been demonstrated, in part, as you advocated for people with disabilities at Yakima Valley School, and S.O.L.A., and for children in crises with the CASA program. As a 15 year old in high school, Debbie was named outstanding volunteer for her 1290 hours of work with developmentally disabled residents of Yakima Valley School.
You’ll be greatly missed and loved by all that have been lucky enough to have met you.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) on Wednesday, June 30th, 2021 at 3:00 pm. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In