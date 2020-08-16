Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Debra (Debbie) May Pharmer (63), known by all who adored her as the essence of positivity, danced into the next stage of life July 14th, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow. A native and lifelong dweller of Yakima, WA, Debbie left an impression on the city, the people, and the spirit of her town due to her upbeat enthusiasm and zeal for life.
Born on November 28th, 1956 to Patricia and Allan Ackerman, Debbie was raised on a farm among her 5 siblings. She would meet the love of her life at Eisenhower High School, Chris Pharmer, later to marry as high school sweethearts in 1983. Around that same time, she gathered her passion for photography, art, and social interaction and combined them into her other love – styling hair.
After graduating from beauty school, her bubbly attitude and careful eye quickly garnered a sizeable clientele who would remain faithful throughout Debbie’s self-made career, where she worked and owned Salon Nouveau for 17 years. She was known as an extremely hard-working woman – determined to provide an amazing life for her three children, Ryan, Melissa, and Megan. Debbie’s greatest strength was not in making herself happy – her contentedness was born by a constant pursuit of making others around her feel ‘fabulous.’
The majority of this quest for others’ happiness occurred in her tastefully decorated home, where she cooked and hosted many gatherings for family and friends. In her later years, she found herself taking after her own mother as she became the ultimate grandma to her three wonderful grandbabies.
Debbie’s contagious zest for making others laugh and her unbridled generosity touched so many lives and will not soon be forgotten.
She was preceded in death by mother Patricia Ackerman, sister Sandy Jergens, brother David Ackerman, and nephew Dan Kippes.
She is survived by her husband Chris Pharmer; 3 children and their spouses: Ryan & Darrin Pharmer, Melissa Pharmer & Steve Vigue, and Megan & Jordan Onley; 3 grandchildren: Piper, Parker, & Matilda Pharmer; father Allan Ackerman; 2 sisters and 2 brothers in-law, Julia & Larry Jain, Sue Kippes, and Jim Jergens; brother Don Ackerman; and many nieces and nephews.
The service will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Friday August 21 at 10:00. To leave a note for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
