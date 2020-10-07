Debra (Brackett) Good

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Debra Good passed away on September 26, 2020 at home from complications of a stroke. She was born July 31, 1956 in Yakima, Washington to the parents of William and Dolores Brackett.
She went through the Yakima school system where she excelled in all her studies. She graduated with honors in 1974 from Eisenhower High School. She also enjoyed participation in music and sports. She loved playing tennis and won many trophies at the Yakima Tennis Club. She also played tennis on the high school tennis team and competed in state tournaments. She had a strong forehand tennis stroke with lots of spin! In high school Debbie was the piano accompanist for the jazz choir. Being the accompanist she was also responsible to play for the entire high school musical production of 'Most Happy Fella' – a big accomplishment!
Debbie went on to college at the University of Washington, pledging Alpha Delta Phi sorority where she developed lasting friendships. She always looked forward to their continued annual Christmas reunion brunches. She graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Medical Technology in 1979 and worked at several Seattle hospitals.
Debbie moved back to Yakima in later years and decided to go back to school to become a registered nurse. She was accepted into Washington State University’s four-year nursing program and graduated with honors in 2004. She worked at several Yakima health care facilities, excelling in supervisory and training roles.
Later in life Debbie learned to enjoy the game of golf and as with her tennis stoke could hit a golf ball with big speed – but not always straight! Throughout her life Debbie liked to relax with painting and she produced many beautiful pictures, in water-color and acrylic, for sale or gifts to friends.
Debbie loved to travel and enjoyed many trips including a special journey with her parents to Turkey in 1993. She also enjoyed travel with her family in Hawaii where she and her sister survived big surf and snorkel adventures on Oahu.
Debbie was loved by many. One of her end-of-life caregivers summed it up best saying: “I came to enjoy her quick wit, intelligence, her sweet and kind personality and her perseverance to try to get well.” The family would like to give love and thanks to ALL the caregivers helping Debbie in the past several months, including Virginia Mason Memorial Hospice service.
Debbie is preceded in death by her father Bill in 2011. She is survived by her mother Dolores, her sister and brother-in-law Lori and Jay Powers, her nieces and their husbands, Lindsay and Patrick Tiernan and Camille and Corey Rogers, and by her grand-nephew Luke Tiernan.
Memorial service will be held at the Valley Hills Funeral Home Yakima Chapel (2600 Business Lane, Yakima, WA 98901) on October 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Memorial donations in Debbie’s memory may be made through Valley Hills to the WSU School of Nursing for scholarships, Yakima Union Gospel Mission or Virginia Mason Memorial Hospice.
