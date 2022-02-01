Smith Funeral Home
Debra Bernice Brandmire, 66, of Sunnyside, WA passed away Thursday, January 27th, 2022, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Center in Sunnyside after a two-year battle with cancer.
Debra was born November 14th, 1955 in Kennewick, WA, the daughter of Gaines N. and Donna (Ball) Langworthy. The family moved to Sunnyside in 1957. Debra was raised and educated in Sunnyside, the oldest of three children. Growing up, Debra worked on the family farm and was very involved in 4H. She started showing horses at nine years old and continued when she graduated high school in 1974 and attended Washington State University where she worked at the stables to pay for her horse’s boarding.
She was married during college (1976) to Mark Brandmire of Wapato, WA and they had two baby boys, Michael and Stephen Brandmire (1981, 1983). She moved back to Sunnyside in 1978 from Pullman, WA, where she held a couple jobs before landing at the City of Sunnyside as a secretary for the public works department. After many years with the city, she went to work for Wapato High School where she would eventually retire after a long a fulfilling career. She was recognized for all her years of service at half-time of a basketball game where she was presented with a quilt made by the teachers and students prior to retirement. We have countless notes and letters of appreciation from students, teachers, staff, and faculty, so thank you to any/all reading this for sending those notes; they meant the world to her and the family.
Debra dedicated her life to serving others and rarely thought of herself. She was faithfully involved with her children’s football, basketball, and baseball games throughout their school years; never missed a game and helped pay for summer camps every year. Family was a priority to Debra. Camping and family vacations were a big part of her life. Debra enjoyed day trips and extended stays at Crow Creek, near Whistlin’ Jack’s Lodge, Boulder Cave, and Ravens Roost. She also drove back to Wisconsin every other year with her two sons. Some of the highlights included the 10,000 Silver Dollar Inn (now over 50,000 Silver Dollars), Corn Palace, Rapid City, Reptile Gardens, Mt. Rushmore, Wall Drug, Sturgis, Custer’s Battlefield, Crazy Horse, and the Badlands. Debra always loved Wisconsin. Debra has a large extended family in Wisconsin that shared her love for Amish furniture and flea markets. Her favorite artist is Rozann Henning, from Augusta, WI; she spent many years going to her gallery in Augusta while visiting her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins living there.
She had many projects on her list for retirement including family scrapbooking, picture albums, traveling, and spending as much time with her grandchildren as possible.
Debra is survived by her two sons, Michael and Stephen Brandmire; two grandchildren, Gaines and Faith Brandmire; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Brandmire, Carly Knoth; mother, Donna Langworthy; brother, Craig Langworthy; sister, Denise Rich; nieces, Rene Acton and Aleshia Lenz; nephew, Thomas Rich; several great nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her father, Gaines Langworthy.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 7th, 2022, at 10 AM, at Calvary Lutheran Church, Sunnyside. Burial will be in the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to honor her memory may contribute to the Calvary Lutheran School Scholarship Fund. Those wishing to sign Debra’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in care of arrangements.
