Debra Ann Redmond, also known as BIG MOMMA, passed away November 28, 2020 in Seattle. She was born on May 28, 1961 in Leesville, Louisiana to Johnny Eugene and Velma Lynn (Self) Ashworth.
Debra met the love of her life Robert Redmond and six months later they were married on October 7, 1977. In 1988 she moved with her husband and son to Washington State and lived in the Lower Valley and in Yakima.
Big Momma loved to meet new people; she knew no strangers. She would help anyone in need if she could in any way. In her life she cared for and comforted sick friends and family. That’s who she was, a heart of gold, full of laughter and a contagious smile. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo or trying her luck at the casino, watching football and don’t forget her New Orleans Saints, “WHO DAT!!!!”
Debra was Big Momma to many. Anytime you would walk through the door whether a friend, family member, doctor or stranger she greeted you with a hug and a “Hey Baby, how you doin’?” She loved to talk and let the good times roll. She lived life the best she could. She loved God and her family and friends.
Debra is survived by her husband Robert Redmond, son Ricky Redmond, daughter Christina Garcia, sister Linda Beglau, sister Teresa Webster and her nephews and grandbabies.
No formal services will be held at this time. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
