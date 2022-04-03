Debra Adams

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Debra’s life began with this scenario: Mary, can we drive around the block just one more time… if we go into the hospital now, we will be charged a full day's rate for just this last half hour. Can you hang on? Mom and Dad went around and around and around once more, checking into the hospital at precisely noon. At 4 pm on September 20, 1959, Debra Ann Nelson was the first born to proud parents, Herb and MaryAnn Nelson.
Debra was a very happy child who loved to sing. She loved playing with her puppy and ate his dog food treats. Less than eleven months later, her sister Durene was born, completing the Family Nelson. In 1966 they moved to Selah from Yakima. Debra was always at the top of her class and made many lifelong friends throughout school. She loved choir and was president of the Selah High School FHA club (Future Homemakers of America). At age fifteen, she started her generous life of volunteering. She was a candy striper for Memorial Hospital, red and white striped pinafore and smiling ear to ear. She glowed after her first job. She was born to give.
Growing up, Debra and her sister spent many long summer days at their cousin’s house playing with Rod, Daryl, and Brad Matson. These two families spent many birthdays, holidays, and just together as a close pack in Selah. Debra was so excited about going to college. She spent hours and hours drilling her cousin, Daryl, about every detail of college life. She started at Western Washington in Bellingham, University of Washington. Then went on to nursing school in Aberdeen and more. After earning her registered nursing degree she worked as an emergency room charge nurse. Still she continued to volunteer and to further her education.
In the late 1980’s Debra joined the BIA (Bureau of Indian Affairs), as an in-home health nurse in Toppenish. She loved meeting and working with everyone in the Yakima Valley. She especially liked the home visits and learning all their great customs. As Debra worked at the BIA, and spent time volunteering, she continued her formal education. She began volunteering for a clinic in Yakima. She was at the very core of the clinic. As the need for HIV/AIDS care and management rose, she helped to organize the New Hope Clinic of Yakima. Debra poured all of her heart and soul into caring and helping all clients, loving each one. From the Directors work, to cat sitting, to having a baby shower, she did everything in her power to help. She also worked hard to earn her master of nursing.
In 2001 Debra met the knight in shining armor she had always dreamed of, Chuck Adams. Chuck did have two extra big pluses on his side, his two sons, Tyler and Zachery Adams. She could not have loved them more if they had been hers by birth. Debra and Chuck were married on December 28, 2002, at her cousin Rod and Carmen Matson’s home. Bliss ensued. Debra always said she loved her Chuck more than sunshine.
As their love grew and aged, so did their sons. Debra’s greatest moment in her life was spent with her grandchildren. She loved being there and helping in the birth of her first grandchild, Tatyanna, her little Anna Angel. Debra had love enough to go around to another five grandkids, each one was her favorite!
She endured severe back problems and many surgeries and more pain. She was heartbroken to have to retire early from New Hope in 2015 due to her crippling health concerns. Her early retirement also gave more time with her husband, her dogs, and the grandchildren.
Debra loved the beach and camping in their trailer. She adored taking the grandchildren on vacation with them to the mountains and the beach. She made all of our lives better by being there.
Debra left us tragically. She left us too soon and she went too fast. She cannot be replaced. We missed her immediately and will always feel her absence. Debra, we all love you and will see you in heaven.
Debra is survived by her beloved husband, Charles Adams, her two sons Tyler (Naomi) and Zachery (Chelsea) Adams. She leaves her mother, MaryAnn Nelson and her sister Durene Nelson; her in laws, Edward and Geraldine Adams and special person Connie Francis. She parts with her wonderful grandchildren, Tatyanna, Nataliya, Lucien, Lorelai, Ashlyn, and Jameson.
Debra is preceded in death by her father, Herbert A. Nelson, grandparents, Lena Nelson Swanson, Ernest Nelson, John and Rose Bakker, her beloved aunt Joan B. Matson, and special cousin Daryl Matson. Also Debra will be reunited with all her dear clients of New Hope Clinic.
A visitation will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Keith and Keith Funeral Home, 902 W Yakima Ave. Her Celebration of Life will be on Friday, April 8, 2022 beginning at 1:00 p.m. also at Keith and Keith Funeral Home. A reception will immediately follow in the Keith and Keith Reception Room.
