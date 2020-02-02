Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Deborah Lynne Chambers, 58, passed away on January 28, 2020 at her home. Deborah was born on July 23, 1961 in Toppenish, Washington, the daughter of Elias and Frances (Roybal) Aguirre. She attended school in Yakima at St. Paul’s and at Toppenish High School. Debbie met Carlos Hernandez and they were married in 1975. Together they had two children, Frank and Lovee.
Deborah was someone who was very particular about her appearance. She loved to have her nails done and get her eyelashes done as well. She always loved to look good. Debbie liked to go shopping with her grand kids. She loved to travel with her second husband, Chuck, going for trips in the motor home, on cruises, spending winters in Arizona. They loved to go on ATV adventures in Oregon and Utah, or anywhere that had dunes. Together they owned and operated Final Choice Autos & RV, Central Salvage and numerous other businesses.
Deborah is survived by her children, Frank (Cristina) Hernandez and Lovee (Gustavo) Ochoa, mother, Frances McQuerry, father, Elias Aguirre, grandchildren, Marissa, Vanessa, Frank Jr. Hernandez, Naylonii Macias, Chloe and Penelope Juarez, Paris and Juan Carlos Ochoa, and great-grandchild, Zayden Conduff. She is preceded in death by her husband, Chuck Chambers, and stepfather, Ronald McQuerry.
Viewing will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) from 2:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 also at Brookside Funeral Home, at 11:00 am. Interment will be held following the services at Zillah Cemetery. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral home is caring for the family.
