Deborah Lynn Everts passed away June 2nd, 2020, surrounded by her family. Debbie was born November 22nd, 1949 in Seattle, WA. She was the oldest of 3 girls. She grew up and lived in Zillah, WA until 1985, then moved to The Dalles, OR. She chose her final resting place to be Zillah, WA, her “true home.” On June 16th, 1967, she married the love of her life, Dennis Everts, and they spent 53 years happily married. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, scrapbooking, camping, and most of all, her grandkids. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dennis Sr., children, Tammie (and Gary) Douglas, Dennis Jr. (and Tami) Everts, grandchildren, Amanda Nyegaard, Ashlie Rowe, Michael Everts, Dj Nyegaard, Taylor Everts, and Katie Hutchinson, along with 6 great-grandchildren. She will be profoundly missed by her loving sisters, Leslie (and Rick) Shields, Renee (and Rod) Bainter, in-laws Ron (and Linda) Everts, and her nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents. Debbie will leave a lasting legacy full of love and memories that we will cherish all through our lives. We will love you forever mom, grandma, and Debbie.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that any donations be made out to the Breast Cancer Foundation, a charitable organization near and dear to Debbie and her family.
