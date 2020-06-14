Valley Hills Funeral Home
Deborah Kay Love-Nott, 67, died June 3, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow hospice care after experiencing a brief and unexpected period of illness.
Debby was born and raised in Walla Walla, Washington. She later moved to Yakima, Washington as a young adult and spent the remainder of her life there. Representative of her nature to help and serve others, Deborah spent her career working as a server at several local Yakima restaurants. She enjoyed time with her family, volleyball, swimming, animals, and cooking.
Debby’s greatest contribution during her time on earth is the love and devotion she bestowed upon her family and friends. She is survived by her three daughters: Lori Love, Heather (Steve) Love, and Holly (Andrew) Fletcher-Love, her grandchildren Kaya, Kascha, Ada and Easton, her great-granddaughter Cora, her sisters Nicole (Dee) Boothe, Mary Edington, Cheryl (Jack) Nevin and two ex-spouses.
Her third husband and her parents preceded Deborah in death.
She will be remembered for her love, kindness, generosity, loyalty, and sense of humor. Deborah was fiercely loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
There will be no public service held for Deborah, so in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cottage in the Meadow Hospice Care. The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff who cared for her so tenderly there. Please visit www.Valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
