Deborah Cuyle passed away peacefully at home in Yakima on October 24, 2021. Debbie was born in Portland, Oregon on May 29, 1953, to Ivan and Connie Rodman. Debbie’s family moved to Lower Naches when she was in grade school. She attended Lower Naches grade school and Naches High School. She was very active in school activities, including being a song leader while in high school. She graduated with many of her friends in 1971.
Debbie met her future husband, Richard Cuyle, while in grade school. They reconnected a few years later in high school. It is a love that was meant to be. Debbie and Rich were married in 1972, while Rich was in the Navy. They lived in San Diego, California for a short time, returning to Yakima where their first son, Kevin, was born in 1974. This was the beginning of Debbie’s dream of being a mom. A second son, Shelby, was born in 1977, shortly after the family moved to the Selah area. Debbie was the encourager for Rich to start their construction company in 1980. Their third son, Cody, was born in 1983. Debbie was a wonderful mother and wife. She was the glue that kept the family together.
Debbie wanted her boys to experience everything good that life has to offer. As the family grew, Debbie’s faith in God grew. She saw the importance of following God’s plan for your life. The family attended Westside church for many years. She had a special bond with many of her Christian friends. The blessings of children, grandchildren, family, and friends were her greatest joy. For all, her love was felt in many ways. She had an ability to make you feel special. She took the time to know you and through hugs, words, and special gifts, you always felt thought of, loved, and understood. In her presence or in her arms for a hug is where you wanted to be.
Debbie was very generous and often found ways to help those in need. There was never a need too great or a person she would not help. As a result of her caring nature, these new relationships were never just acquaintances for her. Debbie built relationships that turned into long-term friendships.
Debbie loved decorating her home and gardening in her yard. She was gifted at both. She was also an amazing cook and baker. Her home, garden, and creations were so pretty they should be displayed in a magazine.
Debbie was so happy to see all three of her boys find their life’s mate. With much anticipation, she was blessed with and opened her arms to her grandchildren. Debbie, Mom, Nana will be greatly missed. She touched us deeply with her love and kindness. Debbie is preceded in death by her grandparents and her father. She is survived by her husband, Rich; her sons Kevin (Kristy), Shelby (Kelle), and Cody (Mandy), her mother, Connie, and five grandchildren, Lydia, Landen, Oliver, Delilah, and Graham.
Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight.
Keith & Keith Funeral Home has been entrusted with caring for Debbie. A Memorial Service for family and close friends will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of life for all will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the mission or crisis pregnancy center in honor of Debbie. Memories and condolences can be shared at the website of the funeral home, www.keithandkeith.com.
