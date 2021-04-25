Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Debora Leann Foster was born August 23, 1960 to Jan Roger and Lanita Bard Foster. She was classified as developmentally disabled and when she was six became extremely agitated that her younger brother had started to school and that she could not. Even though we lived in Portland, Oregon, there was no school available for her. With the promise of schooling, she went to live at the Fairview Hospital in Salem, Oregon.
When she was 21, mom took her out of the Oregon system and moved her home to Yakima, Washington. With her independent spirit, she became disenchanted when she realized she was the oldest of six children but the only one living at home. She then went to live at the United Cerebral Palsey Home in Seattle, Washington. Two years later she entered the Elmview Community Living in Ellensburg, Washington where she thrived. She found her passion as an artist and owned Debora Foster’s House of Cards.
With declining health Debora was moved to Crescent Healthcare and lived there two years. Later she was moved to Cottage in the Meadow where she passed on April 5, 2021.
She is survived by here parents Jan Foster (Helen) and Lanita Anglin; her siblings: Dirk Foster, Deanna Foster, Andrea Eckenberg (Bob), foster brother Michael Crichton (Leona) and half-sister Gina Foster. Brother Michael Hernandez precedes her in death.
A Memorial Service and Picnic will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm on the grounds of Yakima Valley Community Church (7901 W. Nob Hill Blvd., Yakima, WA). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
