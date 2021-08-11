Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Debby Diane Taylor (Hall), 68, went home to be with the Lord on August 4, 2021. She was born on May 25, 1953, in Ellensburg, WA to Gloria Lee Bickett and James Daryl Hall. She had two sisters and one brother. She grew up in Sunnyside, WA and then relocated to Yakima, WA where she would raise her family of five kids; three boys and two girls.
Debby worked numerous jobs throughout her life. Customer service seemed to just come natural for her whether it was in banking, offices, or retail, she loved the people she would meet. Debby was a caring mom, grandma, born again Christian, sibling, and friend. She loved hanging out with her kids and grandkids and sharing their accomplishments, fun moments, and special event days. Simple notes from family were one of her greatest pleasures. Debby loved a good game of pool, or a round of mini golf, enjoyed daily walks and evening swims.
Debby began each day in prayer for each of her immediate and extended family. Teaching Sunday school and being a witness of the Lord came naturally for Debby. She attended numerous churches and bible studies here in Yakima and was always very involved wherever she was planted. She was always volunteering at church and helping others who might need an extra hand. Her smile will be missed by all who were blessed to know her over the years.
Debby is survived by her children Ian D. Rodriguez (Erin) of Whidbey Island, WA, Wendy M. Rodriguez of Yakima, WA, Ivy L. Nelson of Las Vegas, NV, Paul L. Taylor of Yakima, WA, and Dan W. Taylor of Kirkland, WA, sisters Sandra Bickler of Marysville, WA and Cheryl Bick of Redmond, WA, and brother, Jim Hall of Gig Harbor, WA. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Debby is preceded in death by her parents James Daryl Hall and Gloria Lee Bickett, and granddaughter Kaylee Brooke Nelson.
She will be missed and loved very much but never forgotten. John 3:16
A Graveside Service will be held Friday, August 13, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, WA. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 11:00 am at West Valley Missionary Church (11107 Wide Hollow Rd., Yakima, WA 98908). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
