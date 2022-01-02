Debbie Sewell (Angel Eyes)

Debbie (Cole) Sewell died unexpectedly on October 26, 2021 at the age of 62 due to complications from lung cancer. Those who loved her remain bereaved and are still in mourning.
Born on September 19, 1959, the daughter of Robert and Pam Cole, she spent her early years in Goldendale, WA where she attended Goldendale public schools and graduated from Goldendale High School in 1977. She attended Green River Community College in Auburn, WA where she developed her skills as a court reporter/stenographer. In 1980 she received her Certification of Competency from the Oregon Shorthand Reporters Association and was employed by the Chicerello Brothers Court Reporting Services. After they went out of business, she became a legal assistant for Prediletto, Halpin, Scharnikow & Nelson Law Firm in February 1990. She remained employed there until her untimely passing, still planning to continue her work and receive whatever medical treatment was appropriate at the same time.
Debbie married the love of her life, Rodney Sewell, on November 5, 1983 in Yakima, and from that day on he was at her side through all the ups and downs life bestowed upon them. She was “the spark of life” in his world. Together they lovingly raised their children, Nathanael and Laura. Debbie’s first priority was her family, always keeping in mind what was best for them no matter what issue was raised.
An animal lover, Debbie kept 11 cats and 4 dogs at home and fed the many local strays out of the back door at the law office, always keeping a fresh supply of cat food on hand in case a new stray appeared in the neighborhood. Debbie relished the underdog role which made her a perfect fit for her job working with injured workers whose lives were often turned upside down as a result of injuries which caused them to lose their ability to earn a living or be forced to start their work lives from the bottom all over again.
Debbie is survived by her husband Rodney Sewell, her son Nathanael (wife Whitney), daughter Laura and brother Robert Pomerenke (partner Jan) of Central Point, Oregon.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Pam, and brother Benjamin Cole.
We will forever love and cherish our DJ, our Dude mom and our beautiful Angel Eyes.
At Debbie’s request, no services will be held. Memorials on her behalf may be made to the Yakima Humane Society at 2405 W. Birchfield Rd. in Yakima, Washington, or the charity of your choice.
