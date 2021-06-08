Debbie Jo Humphrey

My precious daughter passed away on Memorial Day after a long illness at the age of 61. She was born March 2, 1960 to Bill and Neoma Delp. She received her education at Zillah Elementary and High School. She was employed by Christian Life Center, Sun Tower Retirement Home and R.H. Bowles Co. during her working career. She married Jerry Humphrey in 1980. One of her favorite things was walking her dogs Willie and Teddy on the Oregon beaches.
She is survived by her husband Jerry and her 2 sons (dogs) Willie & Teddy, mother Neoma Conner and step father Leroy Conner, step sisters Lisa Paxton & Lani Thomas (Darren Thomas), & numerous cousins, aunts & uncles. She was preceded in death by her father Bill Delp, mother & father in law Lou & Barb Humphrey & numerous cousins, aunts & uncles.
A special thank you to her aunt Edna Friedrich & her cousin Sue Laws for their diligence & cousin Ed Delp for his numerous trips to doctor appointments. Thank you to Memorial Hospital for the care given by doctors & personnel during her stay.
A memorial service will be held on June 19th at Zillah Civic Center at 11:00 AM. Lunch will be served at the same location following the service.
