Debbie Jo Humphrey (Delp) finished her battle with multiple health problems, leaving her earthly home, and victoriously stepping into the loving arms of her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on May 31, 2021.
Debbie was born in Hood River, Oregon on March 2, 1960 to parents Billy L Delp and Neoma Conner. The family moved to Zillah, Washington, where Debbie was raised. She met the love of her life Jerry B. Humphrey across the river in Toppenish. They dated for 5 years, before being married on July 24, 1982. They then moved to Yakima, Washington where they continued to live until her passing.
Debbie loved going to the Oregon Coast on vacations, spending time with family, caring for others and being home with her husband and her little dogs.
She had an infectious laugh that would often bring many people to tears, when out in public. Many times people would come up to her in a park, restaurant, or even grocery store, themselves crying and thank her for reminding them of the joy and power of unbridled laughter. Some of her nephews, when very young, couldn’t remember her name, so they came to know her as laughing girl.
Debbie made many friends with her kind heart, giving nature, and sweet spirit.
She also worked as a caregiver, loving and caring for residents of those facilities. Some of that time she worked as activity director where she loved to take “her people” on trips all over the state. She loved them and they loved her. She cried and laughed with them, and in return, they treated her as family. When one of her clients became terminally ill, he asked if she would take care of his dog when he passed. So she made good on her promise and brought Pepper home to spoil him rotten for his 10 remaining years.
Her work on Earth is completed, but she leaves a legacy of laughter, smiles, and warmed hearts.
She’s survived by her loving husband Jerry Humphrey, her mother Neoma (Leroy) Conner, her aunt and uncle Wayne and Edna Friedrich, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers and memorials, Debbie has asked that those who wish to give, would send gifts to her husband Jerry to help defray costs of care and services. Please visit www.valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
