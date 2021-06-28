Steven L. Berreman, 73 Jun 28, 2021 Jun 28, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Steven Lee Berreman, 73, of Selah died Friday, June 25.Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) entry Peggy Stanfield Jun 29, 2021 5:33pm To the Berreman family..you Steve was a great guy..though I have not seen Steve in a few years..I have very fond memories of him with that constant Smile..sorry for your loss Report Add Reply Sign the guestbook. Log In Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. LOCAL FLORISTS Findery Floral Kameo Flowers & Events Jenny's Floral & Gifts Blossom Shop Flrsts Amy's Wapato Florist FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES Brookside Funeral Home Colonial Funeral Home Keith & Keith Funeral Home Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home Merritt Funeral Home Midstate Monuments Prosser Funeral Home Shaw and Sons Funeral Directors Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center Terrace Heights Memorial Park Valley Hills Funeral Home West Hills Memorial Park
Peggy Stanfield Jun 29, 2021 5:33pm
To the Berreman family..you Steve was a great guy..though I have not seen Steve in a few years..I have very fond memories of him with that constant Smile..sorry for your loss
