Steven Lee Berreman, 73, of Selah died Friday, June 25.

Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.

pstanfield
Peggy Stanfield

To the Berreman family..you Steve was a great guy..though I have not seen Steve in a few years..I have very fond memories of him with that constant Smile..sorry for your loss

