Stacey Ann Smith, 36, of Yakima died Friday, July 16.

Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.

Joycetaylor971@gmail.com
Joyce Taylor

Rest in peace Miss Stacy. You will be truly missed. Have known you since you were a very small child, always been a sweetheart!

The Taylor family in Arkansas

