Royce Lee Miller, 79, of Union Gap died Saturday, May 22, in Union Gap.

Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.

Reach Tammy Ayer at tayer@yakimaherald.com or on Facebook.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.