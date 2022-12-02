Lionel R. Aguilar, 71, of Sunnyside died Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
Your entry has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log in
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook
Log in