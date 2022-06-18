Kevin Redifer , 42, of Yakima died Sunday, July 10.
Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Your entry has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Comments can only be made on article within the first 3 days of publication.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) entries
Comments are now closed on this article.
Comments can only be made on article within the first 3 days of publication.