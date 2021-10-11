Jeanette D. Owen, 85 Oct 11, 2021 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeanette D. Owen, 85, of Yakima died Friday, Oct. 8.Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry Posting As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text CAPTCHA Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log in Add an entry LOCAL FLORISTS John Gasperetti's Floral Design Findery Floral Jenny's Floral & Gifts Blossom Shop Flrsts Amy's Wapato Florist FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES Brookside Funeral Home Colonial Funeral Home Keith & Keith Funeral Home Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home Merritt Funeral Home Midstate Monuments Prosser Funeral Home Shaw & Sons Funeral Home Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center Terrace Heights Memorial Park Valley Hills Funeral Home West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in