Deanna Lynn Jim-Juarez, 63 years of age and of Toppenish, Washington, passed away in her home on April 1, 2021.
She was born in Yakima, Washington on June 17, 1958 to Hazel Elizabeth Watlamet and Roger R. Jim Sr.
She is an enrolled member of the Yakama Nation.
She attended Granger School District schools and graduated from Granger High School. She also took classes at Heritage College of Toppenish, Wash.
She knew the responsibility, reason and enjoyed gathering all the traditional roots and berries, including huckleberries and chokecherries, and preparing them for the feasts. She looked forward to family barbeques, birthday gatherings, holiday get-togethers and camping. She took the time to help cook in the church dining hall, go traveling, do embroidery, read books and spend time with her family.
She was an active member of the 1910 Satus Shaker Church, where she supported all the events and where she accepted the role of being a traditional food gatherer and cook for all ceremonial feasts at the Satus Shaker Church.
Her hard work ethic began early on when she picked cherries on Cherry Hill near Granger and berries and green beans in fields near Gresham, Ore. She worked for the Yakama Nation at Camp Chaparral, as a secretary for the Yakama General Council Executive Board Office, a Drug and Alcohol Coordinator, in the Yakama Nation Personnel Office, as the Yakama Juice Enterprise Human Resource Manager and as the Human Resource Manager for the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission in Portland, Ore.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Miguel Juarez – they were together for 26 years and married for 22 years – her daughter, Glenda (Kacey Jones) Jim, her son, Jimmie (Glenna) Tyler, her grandchildren, Donovan Jim, Jayden Jones, Ashlynn Jones and Quinn Jones, her sister, Doris Peter, her niece, Danielle Padilla, her nephew Chad Magee, and her extended family of the Jim, Strom, Phillips, Tomaskin, Washines, Heemsah, Shike and Teo families.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel E. Watlamet, her father, Roger Jim Sr., her sister, Dorothy Peter, Baby Boy Jim, her aunts, Lena Meninick Phillips, Barbara “Sadie” Heemsah, Violet Tomaskin and Effie Culps, her uncles, Raymond “Jimmy” Watlamet, Joe Meninick and Leonard Tomaskin Sr., her grandparents, Maggie Syou and Hinus Watlamet, her extended family members of the Watlamet, Jim, Washines, Strom, Tomaskin, Heemsah and Shike families.
Her private Dressing Service took place in Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home, Toppenish, Wash. on April 2, 2021 before being transported to the Satus Shaker Church for overnight religious services. Final Shaker Service took place the morning of April 3, 2021 before being transported to the Smohalla (Satus Point) Cemetery for burial services.
